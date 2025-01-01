Nicole Eggert tests negative for cancer markers: 'Every day is a gift'

Nicole Eggert is treating every day like a gift after years of battling breast cancer.

Eggert, who starred as Summer Quinn on two seasons of Baywatch, spoke to Fox News Digital about her current health status.

The star told the outlet she is grateful to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with her daughters.

"Every day is like a gift now," she shared. "We will all be together, and there's nothing like having both your kids under your same roof at the same time. It's magical."

In 2023, Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. In August, she revealed that she had undergone surgery.

"Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?" Eggert posted to Instagram.

Eggert told Fox News Digital that she is currently in good health.

"I'm good right now. I'm testing negative for any disease. So, that's fabulous. It's a month-to-month thing. So it's like, I get a clear bill of health, and then I enjoy the rest of the month, and then we do it all over again.

"So you know, it never kind of ends. It's always this journey. But I am not complaining. So far, everything is still looking good and markers are clear."

Eggert first revealed her diagnosis during a January 2024 interview with People magazine. The Charles in Charge star said she initially felt pain in her left breast and gained 25 pounds within three months.

Believing them to be symptoms of menopause, she was surprised to locate a lump during a self-exam in October.

Eggert's doctors diagnosed her with stage 2 breast cancer in early December 2023.