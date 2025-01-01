YouTube influencer denies spiking Tara Reid's drink

A YouTube influencer has claimed Tara Reid accused him of spiking her drink, and denied the charge.

Sean P was named in a police report Reid filed after her unattended drink at a hotel bar was allegedly tampered with. Reid became unconscious at the Chicago bar and was taken to hospital.

According to TMZ, Sean P claims Reid accused him of slipping a drug into her drink.

A representative for Reid told The Daily Mail, "We are just trying to get to the bottom of what happened."

Speaking with the outlet, Sean P indicated that he met the American Pie star at the bar of the DoubleTree hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, late on Saturday night.

He claims they started chatting and went outside to smoke a cigarette. Soon after that, he noted that Reid's behaviour completely changed, and she abruptly ended up on the floor.

Reid claimed in her police report that Sean P sent her video footage the following day of her being wheeled out of the hotel on a stretcher, a move she interpreted as an extortion attempt.

After he sent the video, Sean claim Reid accused him of slipping a roofie into her beverage - an accusation he denies.

Reid's representative told TMZ that the actor never claimed Sean P was the one who allegedly spiked her drink, and denounced his retelling of events as "inaccurate".