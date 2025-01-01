Alicia Silverstone offers $50,000 reward for missing baby giraffes

Alicia Silverstone is joining the search for two baby giraffes.

The pair have been missing from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia since April, amid ongoing animal-cruelty allegations.

According to a press release from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), reported by People magazine, the Clueless alum is offering up to $50,000 (£38,000) for information that could help locate the calves.

The giraffes - believed to have been taken from their mothers shortly after birth - disappeared during a long-running legal battle over animal care at the facility.

"Tearing babies away from their distraught mothers is devastating for both, no matter what species they are," Silverstone said in the release.

"These missing babies need specialised care, and every day counts in finding them, so I hope someone with information about their whereabouts will come forward now."

In December 2023, the Attorney General's Animal Law Unit seized around 100 animals from the zoo after widespread concerns about conditions there.

In March 2024, a Virginia judge ruled that 71 of the animals would be taken into government custody.

Of the animals that remained on site, two of the four adult giraffes were pregnant. The attorney general's office required the zoo to notify the state when the calves were born, but officials say that never occurred.

Public records show the zoo has a history of separating baby giraffes from their mothers prematurely, having shipped out at least 14 calves in the decade before the state intervened.

The zoo's co-owner, Gretchen Mogensen, opted to serve 100 days in jail rather than comply with a court order requiring her to disclose the calves' whereabouts. She is expected to be released in February 2026.