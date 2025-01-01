Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy makes acting debut at 13

Robbie Williams' eldest daughter, Teddy Williams, has made her acting debut.

Williams and wife Ayda Field accompanied Teddy, 13, to the red carpet premiere of Tinsel Town, a Sky Cinema film, on Thursday.

In Tinsel Town, Teddy appears opposite Rebel Wilson, Kiefer Sutherland and Lucien Laviscount.

The Christmas movie follows a blacklisted Hollywood action hero (Sutherland) who takes a role as Buttons in a small English village's Christmas pantomime. There, he finds unexpected inspiration through the show's straight-talking dance instructor.

Sky Cinema shared a video of the family arriving on the red carpet on TikTok.

"One talented family. See Teddy Williams in Tinsel Town this Christmas," the network wrote in the caption.

Williams and Field share four children: Theodora (known as Teddy), Charlton (known as Charlie), Colette (known as Coco) and five-year-old Beau.

"You try your best, but there's four little voices from four little souls that have wants and needs and are very loud," Williams told People in January of balancing parenting and a busy life as a musician.

"But I will say this, I wrote a song called Feel, and it said, 'I just want to feel real love in the home that I live in.' I got it. I manifested it, and it's beautiful."

Tinsel Town is set for release in the UK on 5 December.