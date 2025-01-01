Rian Johnson wants Meryl Streep for next Knives Out movie

Rian Johnson wants Meryl Streep to star in his next Knives Out movie because she "would kill it".

The director has made three films in the mystery series with Daniel Craig leading the ensemble cast as private detective Benoit Blanc but he will be taking a break to pursue other projects before turning his attention to a fourth film and he's now confirmed he wants Streep to sign up.

Johnson told Variety: "I feel like Meryl Streep would kill it. She was born to be in one of these movies; she’s hilarious."

However, he admitted getting the actress onboard may be a tough task, adding: "I don’t know her at all".

Kerry Washington appears in the third film - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - and she admitted she would encourage Streep to join the cast after previously working with her on 2020 movie The Prom.

She told the publication: "You ask people about what it’s like to be in these movies, and everybody says it’s just a dream, so I would encourage her."

Johnson went on to reiterate his plan to step away from the Knives Out franchise for a while to give Craig "a little break".

He said: "It’s definitely not because I’m burned out. In fact, I feel energized after making this one. I feel excited about the possibilities of: 'OK, if we can do this, what else can we do with the murder mystery?'

"But I had this other idea I’d been cooking for a while, and I thought: 'Well, I’ve done three of these in a row. I’ll give Daniel a little break from me and go up and do something else'."

Glenn Close joined the cast for Wake Up Dead Man, and Johnson previously admitted he loved working with the Hollywood veteran

He told People: "When she shows up on set though, she's not jaded. She's not like an elder statesman. She is like a little puppy that is so excited to do the work."

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director recalled how Glenn, 78, remained on set to observe a scene with Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor, despite her work for the day being complete.

Johnson said: "I remember one day we wrapped her early. And I started shooting a scene with Josh and Daniel. And we were in there blocking the scene and I was backing up and I ran into someone and it was Glenn in her street clothes in the corner.

"And she had just stuck around. She could have gone home. She has stuck around to watch because she's like, 'I just want to watch these two actors and see how they approached this scene.' And that's Glenn Close."