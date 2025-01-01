Michael B. Jordan reveals which Sinners performance should get an Oscar nomination

Michael B. Jordan thinks his performance as Smoke in Sinners should earn him an Oscar nomination.

The 38-year-old actor starred in director Ryan Coogler’s vampire movie as the Smokestack Twins, and Jordan thinks his performance as the calm, collected World War I veteran should be recognised by the Academy.

During an interview with Comic Book Resources, he said: “As much fun as I had with Stack, which was a lot of fun, I think for me, probably Smoke.

“I think Smoke will probably be my guy. You know, it's a side of me I think it's the furthest away from me.

“Both characters were extremely tough for me to dive into, and build them from the ground up, and from the research we were doing and from the twin consultants that we talked to, and the work that I did to compartmentalize with the two of them.”

Coogler added Jordan was “closer to Stack as a person”, but the Creed star insisted Smoke was the role to beat.

He said: “If I had to put my money on somebody, it'd be Smoke.”

In Sinners, twin gangster brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan) return to their Mississippi hometown in 1932 to open a Black-owned juke joint under the noses of the KKK, hoping to leave their criminal pasts behind.

When a charismatic vampire preacher (Jack O’Connell) unleashes a supernatural nightmare on the town, the twins, their musician cousin Sammie (Miles Caton), and a tight-knit community must decide what they’re willing to sacrifice to survive - and to stay free.

The flick also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson and Omar Benson Miller.

On a production budget of approximately $90 million, Sinners grossed $367.8 million worldwide, with a taking of $279.6 million domestically and $88.2 million in other territories.

Following the commercial and critical success of Sinners, talk of a potential sequel began to intensify, but Coogler has since insisted the film will not get a follow-up.

In interview with Ebony magazine, he said: “I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that.

“I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”

The Black Panther director wanted moviegoers to watch Sinners and come away with the feeling it was a “holistic and finished thing”.

He added: “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing.

“That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.”