Emma Heming Willis insists there is 'still joy' during holidays amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle

Emma Heming Willis has insisted that the holiday season is "still joyous" in the Willis family despite Bruce Willis' health decline.

The Die Hard star's wife told People that she is determined to fight back against "the negative picture" that people have around dementia sufferers and their families.

She insisted that while they have had to adapt their Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations since Willis' frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in 2023, they still have a lot of "joy" over the holidays.

Acknowledging that the festive season can be "so hard" for families of people with dementia, Emma continued, "You have to learn and adapt and make new memories, bring in the same traditions that you had before. Life goes on. It just goes on. Dementia is hard, but there is still joy in it. I think it's important that we don't paint such a negative picture around dementia. We are still laughing. There is still joy. It just looks different."

She added, "Bruce loved Christmas and we love celebrating it with him. It just looks different, so we've kind of adapted to that."

The author then quipped that they will be watching Willis' 1988 action classic, Die Hard, "because it's a Christmas movie".

Willis, 70, retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affected his cognitive and communication abilities. He was diagnosed with FTD the following year.

Since his diagnosis, Emma has made it her mission to raise awareness about the condition and the challenges faced by caregivers, writing the new book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Willis married Emma in 2009, and they share daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. The actor also shares three adult daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore.