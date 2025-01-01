Mandy Moore reflects on 'difficult' year in emotional Thanksgiving message

Mandy Moore has reflected on experiencing a "pretty wild" year in a heartfelt Thanksgiving post.

Taking to Instagram to mark the U.S. holiday on Thursday, the This Is Us actress shared three candid black-and-white photos depicting herself and husband Taylor Goldsmith playing with their three children.

In the accompanying caption, Mandy noted that she is "overwhelmed" with gratitude despite a "difficult" few months.

"It's been a pretty wild and difficult year but the top line is definitely overwhelming gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours," she wrote, adding: "The most grateful for these 4."

Mandy and the Dawes musician, who married in 2018, are parents to sons Gus, four, and Ozzie, three, and 14-month-old daughter Louise.

In January, the A Walk to Remember star revealed that her family's home in Altadena, California had been damaged by the wildfires that ripped through the neighbourhood.

Shortly after the natural disaster, Mandy offered a string of updates about the situation for fans, explaining that all of the contents of her property had been lost but the structure of her house was still standing.

"Yes we are exceedingly lucky to technically still have the structure of a home. But also... do we still have a home? I think my definition is in flux. The physical space? No. It goes without saying that our sweet brood and our pets are ALL that matters and home is where we are together... but having a sanctuary and safe space to feel settled really goes a long way too," the 41-year-old commented in a candid Instagram post at the time. "This place, our home and the town itself, was our dream and I hope in time it will feel like that again... just a slightly different one."

Earlier this month, Mandy confirmed she and Taylor would be participating in the A Concert for Altadena charity event set to take place on 7 January 2026. Proceeds will support the Altadena Builds Back Foundation.