Cynthia Erivo 'honoured' to open Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Cynthia Erivo was thrilled to serve as the opening act for the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Standing on a small stage in the middle of a street, the Wicked: For Good actress launched the annual New York City spectacle on Thursday morning by performing a rendition of the classic song, Feeling Good.

Wearing a dramatic burgundy coat and matching hat with autumnal leaves in the backdrop, Cynthia was accompanied by musician Mark G. Meadows on the piano.

Written by composers Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse in 1964, Feeling Good has been covered by many artists, though Nina Simone's version for her 1965 album, I Put a Spell on You, is perhaps the most famous.

After the showstopping number, Cynthia used large gold scissors to cut the official parade ribbon as members of the Radio City Rockettes stood in the background.

"Welcome to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Are we ready? Now, let's have a parade," she declared.

And after the performance, Cynthia took to Instagram to express her delight over the experience.

"What an honor to open the parade this year. Thank you for having me @macys @nbc @peacock. Now time to get back home to celebrate with my family and friends! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours," the 38-year-old wrote.

Other artists to appear at the event included EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Taylor Momsen, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, and Teyana Taylor.