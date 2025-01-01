Glenn Close reveals her wardrobe is 'extraordinary' thanks to contract clause

Glenn Close has revealed that she includes a clause in all of her contracts allowing her to keep her costumes.

The Fatal Attraction star explained that before signing on to any project, she makes sure she has permission to keep any of the outfits she wears on screen.

Appearing on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Close said she can "pick whatever" she wants from wardrobe departments.

"I can pick whatever I want unless it is rented though I have nicked a few of those things too!" she said. "I have an extraordinary collection."

The actress also revealed that her on-set keepsakes aren't limited to clothes.

"I had prosthetic earlobes in Hillbilly Elegy which I kept and decided to have them framed for (director) Ron Howard," she explained. "He was slightly taken aback because put together in the frame they looked like a vagina!"

Elsewhere in the episode, Close reflected on her eight Oscar nominations.

"I don't want to break the run by actually winning," the 78-year-old joked. "Sometimes I take a speech with me just in case, but it isn't the same speech each time!"

The Dangerous Liaisons star is currently promoting her new film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, in which she said she has a "great part".

"It is a great part, and we had a very happy cast," Close shared. "We didn't hang out in our own trailers at all, but wherever we were we had a moveable green room where we would gather and laugh and sleep and tell stories. We had a great time."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery was released in cinemas on Friday.