Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink spent downtime doing 'grandmotherly activities'

Maya Hawke has revealed that she and her co-star Sadie Sink spent their downtime doing "grandmotherly activities" while in Atlanta to shoot Stranger Things.

The pair lived together in Atlanta, Georgia, during production of the last two seasons of the hit supernatural series, and Hawke told Glamour that they filled their off-set hours with cosy, low-key hobbies.

The Do Revenge actress recalled the pair enjoyed "grandmotherly activities" such as making soups and stews, knitting, crocheting, taking walks to the local yarn store and curling up on the sofa to watch Modern Family.

Hawke - who plays Robin Buckley - also praised the "thoughtful and intentional" Sink, who stars as Max Mayfield.

"She takes her time with people and gets to know them," the 27-year-old said. "And when you get over that line with Sadie, it's the warmest, most delightful, funny, goofy, cuddly, supportive, generous, tricky, smart, clever, makes-you-laugh-until-you-cry, curled-up-on-the-carpet-in-front-of-a-fireplace feeling."

She added of The Whale actress, "There's a real specialness to that because she doesn't show that part of herself to everybody."

Sink, 23, is known for being intensely private and has previously spoken about keeping her personal life separate from her work, staying off social media and avoiding any public discussion of her dating life.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hawke reflected on "being friends with a very private person".

"The interesting thing about being friends with a very private person is that I really don't want anyone to know anything about Sadie that Sadie doesn't want them to know," the actress stated. "I imagine that Sadie will tell people when she wants."