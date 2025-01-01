Michael B Jordan reveals future of Creed franchise

Michael B Jordan is determined to make Creed 4.

The 38-year-old actor – who made his directorial debut with 2023’s Creed 3 – still wants to reprise his role as Adonis Creed in the Rocky spin-off franchise in the future.

When asked if there will be a fourth instalment, he told Variety: “Eventually, definitely. It’s a franchise that’s been really kind to me in a big way. I love MGM and Irwin Winkler and everything they’ve got going on. I think there’s a bit more story to be mined through that. Do I want to be in the ring boxing for the next 15 years? Not so much. But I think there are clever ways and interesting characters we’ve established that we might want to see where that goes, along with some introductions to new ones I have in mind. I still might be able to get a couple of really good swings at the franchise a bit more.”

However, right now, Michael is happy for the focus to be on other elements of the story.

He said: “We’re spinning off doing Adonis’s daughter, Amara’s story, the television show that’s picked up at Amazon. So you’ll be seeing different parts of the Creed-verse, I like to call it. These little IPs are going to keep the universe alive without it being completely reliant on just me to push it through the finish line every time as a boxer. I’ll be adjacent.”

Michael has also been working on a reboot of The Thomas Crown Affair and admitted he was a big fan of Pierce Brosnan’s 1999 version.

He said: “I’ve been gone for a year — pre-production, development, and shooting The Thomas Crown Affair. Directing, producing, writing, acting. It was a lot.

“I loved the 1999 version as a kid — Pierce Brosnan, the slickness, the art. I didn’t grow up going to museums, so that film showed me a different side of New York. My mom’s an artist — so I was raised around paints and leather dyeing. It shaped my taste more than I knew.

Later, I saw the 1968 Steve McQueen version — the split screens, the style. After Creed, MGM asked what I wanted to do next. I said, ‘Thomas Crown Affair. I need that.’

“It didn’t have too much baggage. It was just enough time and a gap between generations that I felt like it was almost an original story without its IP, but it’s not James Bond with crazy expectations.

“I didn’t want a reboot. I wanted a reimagination. The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today. Ours is more personal. The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion, romance. Ruth [E. Carter] is the queen. We’ve got an incredible cast — Adria [Arjona], Kenneth [Branagh], Pilou [Asbæk], Danai [Gurira].”