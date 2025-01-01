The Wiggles forced to deny endorsing drug use

Two of The Wiggles team were featured in a music video for a song that alludes to drug use.

The Australian children's music group has issued a statement, denying any connection to the content of the song.

In the since-deleted clip for musician Keli Holiday's new song, Ecstasy, Blue Wiggle Anthony Field and his nephew Dominic Field, who plays the Tree of Wisdom, could be seen dancing in the background.

A spokesperson for The Wiggles said the group "does not condone" the use of drugs "in any form" and that the video had been created without the band's approval.

"We understand that a video circulating on social media has caused concern for many parents and professionals, and we want to address that directly," the group said in a statement to The West Australian newspaper.

"The Wiggles do not support or condone the use of drugs in any form. The content being shared was not created or approved by us, and we have asked for it to be removed.

"While Keli Holiday is a friend of The Wiggles, the video and the music added to it were created independently and without our knowledge."

The clip was filmed at the TikTok Awards earlier this month where members of the band appeared on stage with Holiday - whose real name is Adam Hyde - during his song Dancing2.

Holiday shared the video on TikTok, with the caption "The Wiggles get it", to promote his new single, Ecstasy.

A spokesperson for The Wiggles told the outlet that the band's performances at the awards had been "family-friendly" and that the video had been "edited together separately and without our awareness".

The video was viewed more than 92,000 times before it was taken down.