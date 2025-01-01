Vanessa Hudgens welcomes second baby with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have welcomed their second child.

The High School Musical alum shared the announcement in a Saturday Instagram post that showed her lying in a hospital bed, holding her husband's hand.

"Well, I did it. Had another baby! What a wild ride labour is. Big shout-out to all the moms. It's truly incredible what our bodies can do," she captioned the photo.

The couple became parents last year when their son, whose name has not been shared publicly, was born in July 2024.

A year later, the TV star revealed her second pregnancy with a maternity shoot featuring her and her retired basketball player husband.

"Round two!" she captioned the July baby bump debut on Instagram.

Motherhood has been "literally the most exhausting thing on the entire planet," Hudgens told E! News in August.

But she noted she has been able to "slow down and enjoy the moment".

The former Disney Channel star explained, "It's so easy to focus on things in the future. But that's not what's important. What's important is the moment that is in front of you."

Hudgens and Tucker first got together in 2020 and became engaged two years later.

The couple tied the knot in December 2023 in Mexico.

Walking down the aisle was "the most emotional moment", Hudgens told Vogue at the time.

"I literally keeled over," she recalled. "I had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor."

Before dating the MLB player, the Say OK singer was romantically linked to actors Austin Butler and Zac Efron.