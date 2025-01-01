Robert Wagner remembers late wife Natalie Wood on anniversary of her death

Robert Wagner posted a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Natalie Wood, on the 44th anniversary of her death.

The actor, who is 95, shared the message on his Instagram on Saturday, with a black-and-white photo of himself with Natalie from the 1973 Academy Awards.

"Thinking of Nat today. Her warmth, beauty, and love remain with us through our children and grandchildren. Forever missed, forever cherished. More than love," he wrote.

Natalie drowned in November 1981 while on a boat trip to California's Catalina Island. She was 43. Robert and their friend, actor Christopher Walken, as well as the couple's longtime skipper, Dennis Davern, were also on board at the time.

Robert and Natalie married in 1957 and again in 1972 after reconciling following their 1962 divorce. The pair shared daughters Courtney Brooke Wagner and Natasha Gregson Wagner, whom Robert adopted from Natalie's previous marriage after her death.

In the months following the West Side Story actor's death, Robert said that it was difficult to function.

"When Natalie died, I thought my life was over," he wrote in his 2016 memoir, I Loved Her in the Movies: Memories of Hollywood's Legendary Actresses.

"Luckily, I had the help of a great many people who loved her and who loved me as well."

Looking back, he wrote, "I thought I would never get up, you know? My children helped me heal. And my friends were so supportive. And slowly, I was able to get up. I got on my feet, but it was very, very difficult and a sad time."