Dame Judi Dench gives update on eye condition: 'I can't see'

Dame Judi Dench has given an update on her heart-breaking eye condition.

The English actor, who will turn 91 on 9 December, has detailed life with advanced macular degeneration (AMD).

Dench appeared on ITV alongside longtime friend Ian McKellen and revealed that she "can't see anymore".

The GoldenEye star, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, confessed that she can neither read nor watch television.

"I can't see," explained Dench. "I've got, you know, that thing."

McKellen, who starred opposite the Hollywood vet in 1979's Macbeth, teased that people could still see her.

"Yes, and I can see your outline, and I know you so well," Dench responded. "But I can't recognise anybody anymore."

In January, Dench got candid about the eye condition, explaining she can't go out alone anymore.

"Somebody will always be with me. I have to now because I can't see and I will walk into something or fall over," she shared on Trinny Woodall's Fearless podcast.

"I'm not good at being on my own at all, nor would I be now. And fortunately, I don't have to now because I pretend to have no eyesight," she added with a laugh.

AMD is a common condition and stands as the leading cause of permanent and rapid loss of vision in older adults, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Dench last starred in the 2022 British drama Allelujah, and made a cameo in Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas comedy, Spirited, that same year.

She won an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love at the 71st Academy Awards in 1999.