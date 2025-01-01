Brittany Snow admits she used to be 'afraid' of success

Brittany Snow has admitted that she used to be "afraid" of getting "too successful".

The Pitch Perfect star has opened up about feeling "uneasy" in the spotlight earlier in her career.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Snow explained that, before she became famous, she was worried about how she would handle the criticism that often comes with fame.

"I (used to be) afraid if I got too successful, then I wouldn't be able to take the scrutiny, or I wouldn't be able to take people looking at me," she said. "I grew up a very shy kid, and it is not in my nature to enter a room and want everyone to look at me."

The Hunting Wives actress added, "It makes me feel a little uneasy."

Snow went on to explain that she used to be happy taking on supporting roles rather than assuming the responsibility of a leading part.

"In my past, I was OK with being the second or third lead, and that was just because I didn't want to disappoint myself if I failed," she told the publication. "What I've learned now is that I can take those big chances and have people look at me, and it doesn't hurt as much. I don't care as much, I guess."

Snow noted that with time, she has learned that taking on lead roles isn't a sign of arrogance.

"I know that I can be the lead of something, and that's OK," she shared. "That doesn't mean that I'm pompous or self-serving or anyone's going to think of me any differently. It's OK to take up more space."

Snow is currently starring in the new drama series The Hunting Wives alongside Malin Åkerman. The series, which premiered in July in the U.S., is set to be released in the U.K. via ITVX on 27 December.