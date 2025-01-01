Laura Dern marks late mum Diane Ladd's birthday

Laura Dern has honoured her late mother, Diane Ladd.

The heartfelt tribute came on what would have been Ladd's 90th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my hero, the most extraordinary person I have ever known, on what would be her 90th today," Dern wrote via Instagram.

"As an artist and human being, you were always loving, always dreaming, always creating, and ever in service for all."

She concluded, "I love you, Mom."

Alongside the tribute, Dern shared a black-and-white throwback photo of Ladd posing for the camera.

News broke on 3 November that Ladd had died at age 89. Dern honoured her mother via a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

"My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, California," Dern wrote at the time, confirming her mother's death.

"She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now."

Ladd's cause of death was later ruled as acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure, according to the death certificate obtained by People. The conditions leading to Ladd's death included interstitial lung disease, which had reportedly been occurring for years.

Ladd enjoyed one of Hollywood's most prolific careers, earning three Academy Award nominations for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore in 1974, Wild at Heart in 1990, and Rambling Rose in 1991.

She was laid to rest on 10 November.