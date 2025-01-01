Meadow Walker pays tribute to dad Paul Walker: '12 years without you'

Meadow Walker has honoured her father, Paul Walker, more than a decade after his death.

"12 years without you... I love you forever," she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, marking the anniversary of her father's untimely death.

The model and actor shared a series of throwback images featuring the Fast and the Furious star blowing out candles beside his daughter, while she perched on the kitchen counter.

Walker died in November 2013 at age 40 after he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in California.

Meadow, whom Walker shared with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, was 15 at the time.

Through the years, Meadow has continued to honour her father's legacy. She founded the Paul Walker Foundation, which promises to "continue to do the work that Paul started", according to the organisation's website.

"We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy. He is always in our hearts, and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul."

In 2023, Meadow commemorated what would have been Paul's 50th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel," she wrote via Instagram. "Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. I love you and miss you every day."

That same year, she made her acting debut with a cameo in the latest Fast & Furious franchise film, Fast X.