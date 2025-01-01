Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for 6th time in 5 years

Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for the sixth time in five years.

The Home Improvement alum was taken into police custody in Eugene, Oregon, for allegedly violating his probation for his prior domestic violence conviction, jail records seen by People magazine show.

Bryan is currently being held without bail at Lane County Jail. He is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, according to the records.

The actor's fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and booked at the same jail. She is facing five charges, including one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree assault, the jail records show. Cartwright also remains in custody.

Bryan's last arrest came in January. At the time, the actor faced charges of second-degree domestic violence from Myrtle Beach police in South Carolina.

In a police report obtained by People, the arresting officer said a woman involved in the incident "stated that she was assaulted" by Bryan, and the two "live together and have children in common".

The woman told the officer that Bryan "choked her and punched her in the face multiple times", and that there were "others" involved who were "inside the home during the incident".

The woman he'd allegedly strangled was Cartwright, with whom he shares three children.

In 2024, Bryan was arrested twice on DUI charges, the first in February and the second in October.

A year prior, Bryan was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and misdemeanour harassment.

He pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree, constituting domestic violence, Lane County's chief deputy district attorney Chris Parosa told People at the time. Bryan was then sentenced to seven days in jail.