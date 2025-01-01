Brendan Fraser shares self-esteem issues: 'I struggle with confidence'

Brendan Fraser has confessed that he struggles with self-confidence when it comes to acting.

The Oscar winner plays a struggling actor who is working odd jobs in Tokyo in his latest film, Rental Family.

He shared with the Associated Press that the role may serve as a reminder: "Don't get too comfortable. It can happen to me."

"I struggle with confidence," Fraser admitted.

"I always have the feeling of not being good enough. Believe me, no one can be harder on me than me. No critic, no pithy internet comment can be more biting to me than myself in my private thoughts."

The confession comes despite The Mummy star making a lauded comeback for his Oscar-winning performance in The Whale.

"I grapple with overcoming that," the actor shared. Which is why he says he enjoyed the experience of retreating from Hollywood for a gig that required immersing himself in Japanese culture.

"It was personally what I needed. I wanted to remove myself from whatever this place is, just for a while."

Fraser starred in films such as The Quiet American (2002), Crash (2004), Bedazzled (2000) and Journey to the Centre of the Earth in 2008.

His film work slowed from the late 2000s to mid-2010s due to poor box office performances and various health and personal issues.

His film career was revitalised by roles in Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move in 2021, and Darren Aronofsky's The Whale in 2022, the latter of which earned him critical acclaim and the Academy Award for Best Actor.