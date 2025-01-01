Pillion takes top prize at 2026 British Independent Film Awards

Pillion was crowned the night's big winner at the 2026 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) on Sunday.

The BDSM comedy-drama, in which Alexander Skarsgard's dominant biker takes Harry Melling's passive wallflower as his new submissive, was named Best British Independent Film at the annual ceremony at London's Roundhouse.

Pillion won four awards overall, including Best Debut Screenwriter for writer-director Harry Lighton, and the previously announced craft wins for best costume design and best make-up and hair design.

During an acceptance speech, Lighton recalled being nominated for a BIFA for his short film in 2017.

"I didn't win, and I got incredibly drunk and spent the rest of the evening kind of burning industry bridges. I'm going to start by saying thank you to BIFA for not blacklisting me," he quipped, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thanking his actors Skarsgard and Melling, Lighton joked, "I remember it kind of blew my mind that I sent both of you a script about butt plugs, and you both said yes."

Alex Garland's Navy SEAL movie Warfare also earned four, including Best Ensemble Performance and three craft categories.

Other multiple winners included The Ballad of Wallis Island, which won Best Joint Lead Performance and Best Screenplay for Tom Basden and Tim Key, as well as Best Original Music. The documentary, A Want In Her, also received three wins.

Elsewhere, Robert Aramayo won Best Lead Performance for playing a Tourette Syndrome campaigner in I Swear, Jay Lycurgo took home Best Supporting Performance for Steve, and Akinola Davies Jr. was crowned Best Director for My Father's Shadow.

In addition, Emily Watson was honoured with the Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film. She was presented with the award by her co-star and friend Paul Mescal.

Here is the main list of winners:

Best British Independent Film: Pillion

Best Lead Performance: Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Best Supporting Performance: Jay Lycurgo, Steve

Best Joint Lead Performance: Tim Key and Tom Basden, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Best Director: Akinola Davies Jr, My Father's Shadow

Best Screenplay: Tom Basden and Tim Key, The Ballad of Wallis Island

The Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director: Cal McMau, Wasteman

Breakthrough Performance: Posy Sterling, Lollipop

Best Debut Screenwriter: Harry Lighton, Pillion

Best Feature Documentary: A Want in Her

Best Debut Director - Feature Documentary: Myrid Carten, A Want in Her

The Raindance Maverick Award: A Want in Her, Myrid Carten

Best International Independent Film: Sentimental Value

Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film: Emily Watson.