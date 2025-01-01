Kate Winslet hopes to direct again after Goodbye June experience

Kate Winslet is eager to direct again after helming Goodbye June.

The 50-year-old actress stars in and directs the new festive drama movie and hopes to get behind the camera again in the future following her debut experience in the director's chair.

Kate told IndieWire's Screen Talk podcast: "I honestly didn't want it to finish. I loved everything. I loved all of it. I loved the development. I loved working with my son. I loved our crazy pre-production period, and our pre-production, and actual production, and the edit, and the mix, and the grade, and all of it. I loved everything. I just hope I do get to do it again."

Goodbye June – which is released in cinemas later this month before streaming on Netflix from Christmas Eve (24.12.25) – tells the story of four siblings whose lives are transformed when their ill mother's health takes a turn for the worse over the festive period and Kate admits that setting the movie at Christmas was important for a picture about death.

The Titanic star said: "Christmas is such a heightened, emotional time for anybody.

"It's a time when we all get together, or not. We all have our different rituals and rhythms or not, but it is a time when there's a pressure-cooker of emotion, and that sense of a clock ticking as you creep closer to that big day... I actually saw the centre of the film as being the family. For me, it's a film about a family who are facing impending loss."

Winslet added: "You really feel that family starting to creep closer together as she is inching further away from them, and they're only able to do that because of the person who is moving and passing away... Life is so short and so precious, and we don't talk about loss, we don't talk about death and grief in Western culture, we're not typically very good at it at all. And I think it's just a reminder to have those tough conversations, because, because life is very short."

The script for Goodbye June – which also stars Toni Colette, Johnny Flynn and Dame Helen Mirren – has been penned by Kate's son (with her ex-husband Sam Mendes) Joe Anders and the personal nature of the story convinced her to get behind the camera on the festive flick.

The Holiday star explained: "He's about to turn 22 years old. He has read many a script. He has practiced lines with me time and time again... He invented this fictional story and this fictional family that you see in Goodbye June. So when I first read the script, it was incredibly funny, touching, moving. It had all the hallmarks of a great screenplay."

Kate continued: "He spent the next year after that, until he was 20, working on various drafts of the script, and it was ready to go. And I said, 'Do you think that I could maybe direct it?'

"Because I felt so close to the material at that point, and I also did feel ready, and I'm just not someone who does anything by half. I knew that I couldn't step into that role unless I felt emotionally brave enough, strong enough, prepared enough, technically aware enough of what it was going to take.

"And I did it in the 50th year of my life, and I could not be prouder. Having spent so many years advocating for women getting into male-dominated spaces in this industry, I thought, 'You know what? If I don't do this now, maybe I never will, and if I don't do it, how am I actively contributing to changing the culture?' For that reason alone, if I never direct again, I did it."