Scarlett Johansson defends ongoing support for Woody Allen

Scarlett Johansson has defended her continued support for Woody Allen following long-standing accusations of sexual abuse against the director.

The Marvel star has repeatedly backed the Midnight in Paris filmmaker, who has been largely shunned by Hollywood since his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of sexually abusing her as a child.

Farrow first made the allegation in 1992, when she was seven years old, and later reiterated it publicly in 2014. Allen has always denied the claims, which were investigated and dismissed by New York authorities.

Johansson has remained steadfast in her support, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2019: "I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Speaking in a new interview with The Daily Telegraph, the Jurassic World Rebirth actress reflected on the repercussions she has faced for backing Allen.

"You never know what the domino effect is, exactly," she said. "But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, (to see) that it's important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in."

"At the same time, I think it's also important to know when it's not your turn," the actress continued. "I don't mean that you should silence yourself. I mean sometimes it's just not your time. And that's something I've understood more as I've matured."

She has starred in three Allen-directed films: Scoop, Match Point and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

She is not the only Hollywood name to voice support for the director; Alec Baldwin, Javier Bardem and the late Diane Keaton have all publicly defended him.

Farrow is the adoptive daughter of actress Mia Farrow, whom Allen dated from 1980 to 1992. The filmmaker formally adopted Dylan in 1991.