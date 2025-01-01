Michelle Pfeiffer felt 'nervous' filming Oh. What. Fun.

Michelle Pfeiffer felt "a little nervous" about starring in Oh. What. Fun.

The 67-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Felicity Jones, Chloe Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, and Eva Longoria in the Michael Showalter-directed Christmas comedy film, and Michelle has confessed to feeling a little anxious before they started filming.

Speaking to People, Michelle explained: "You're in good hands with [Showalter] no matter what he does, but if you're going to do comedy and a little bit of a screwball comedy, you couldn't be in better hands.

"And so, I was a little nervous because it was zany, and I also don't ever think that I'm funny, so when I committed to do it, I remember saying to Michael, ‘Okay, I'm going to do this, but you better make me funny.’

"So that was our running joke throughout filming, but I'm so glad I did it and some of those things."

Michelle found that she got more confident in her comedy acting as the shoot progressed.

She said: "For me as an actor, the more I trust my director, the more I'll go out on a limb. And that's a wonderful, wonderful way to work because you discover things — and not all of it's going to be good. There were a couple of things that I actually really loved and they didn't end up in the movie: I get tackled by a security guard and stuff."

Michelle also relished working with Denis Leary for the first time in her career.

The veteran actress shared: "I was doing the scene with Felicity, the end scene, and I just got a little emotional. Then we went on with the read and I'm sniffling, and Denis got up in the middle of it and brought me a tissue. And I thought that was so kind. He’s a softie."

Meanwhile, Michelle previously admitted to feeling insecure about her acting talents during her younger years.

The movie star confessed that she feared getting fired as a young actress in Hollywood.

Michelle told Entertainment Tonight: "I think it comes from not having a background of formal training, you know, in the beginning.

"And I think when I started out, a lot of actors were coming out of Juilliard and I was just this young person from Orange County, kind of just getting by on my instincts purely and I think, for the longest time, I felt like it wasn’t really enough and maybe didn’t give me the credibility and maybe because I had to find my technique as I went along."