Madelyn Cline enjoyed learning from Day Drinker co-stars

Madelyn Cline relished learning from Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz on the set of Day Drinker.

The 27-year-old actress stars alongside the Hollywood icons in Day Drinker, the new Marc Webb-directed action thriller film, and Madelyn admits that she loved the experience of working with her co-stars.

Asked about the experience of making the movie, Madelyn told Interview magazine: "That was a really emotionally intense one. I actually just heard some really wonderful feedback about it, so that’s exciting."

The film star particularly enjoyed working with the likes of Johnny and Penelope.

She said: "It’s a crime thriller, but it also exists in its own world. It’s Penelope and Johnny, and Marc Webb. The opportunity to be in another situation where I’m watching these legends work and learning from them is absolutely priceless."

Despite this, Madelyn admits that it can be hard for her to leave her work life at work.

The actress - who starred in 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - explained: "There’s other jobs where it’s a little bit more of an emotional thing, where you put yourself into some sort of mindset or mental space to be empathetic towards a situation or a character that’s actually really, really difficult to be in.

"You come home at night, and you’re just restless because you’ve disassociated from yourself for the day, and you need to come back. That’s hard."

Earlier this year, Madelyn likened her The Map That Leads to You character to her "introverted self".

The actress plays Heather in the romantic drama film and Madelyn revealed how her on-screen character in The Map That Leads to You compares to her character in another of her recent movies, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Asked which role she found to be more challenging, Madelyn told Paper magazine: "I’d say Danica, but I feel lucky to have worked with both Lasse Hallstrom on Map and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson on Last Summer.

"Both roles brought out different parts of me — parts that are already there, just waiting to be watered, given time and light.

"Danica was probably harder, because I Know What You Did Last Summer is camp. And camp is incredible, but it’s a fine line to walk. You really have to toe it. Danica is camp.

"Heather, on the other hand, is like my introverted self. She’s me right now at my parents’ house. We just had dinner. I just made a lemon loaf, it’s cooling, we’re about to drizzle icing on top. I’m with my dog, and I have to go to work tomorrow. That’s Heather.

"Danica is the Maddie that’s in LA, when all my friends are in town and we’re not sleeping for two weeks straight. They’re both me. It’s just about learning which parts to bring out and which to put on hold for a while."