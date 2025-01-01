Amy Schumer fuels Chris Fischer divorce rumours

Amy Schumer has added fuel to the fire amid rumours that she is set to divorce her husband, Chris Fischer.

The comedian, who has been on a weight-loss journey, took to Instagram over the weekend to share several photos of herself flaunting her slimmed-down figure.

Sporting a butter yellow minidress with black slingback heels, Schumer struck various poses on her staircase.

A noticeably missing accessory was her wedding ring.

Earlier this month, Schumer scrubbed all her pre-weight-loss posts from her Instagram page, insisting that she "deleted old pics for no reason!"

She then uploaded a carousel featuring modelling shots that did not include her wedding ring.

"Your Instagram is not your identity, it's a curation of what you want the world to see, and I feel great, strong and beautiful, and it's been fun sharing that," she later explained.

The Daily Mail has reported that Fischer is "mostly out of the house at this point" and that the pair have not been seen together on the red carpet in months.

Schumer was first linked to the professional chef in November 2017. Just days after the comedian made their relationship Instagram official in February 2018, they tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Malibu.

In February this year, the TrainWreck actor told The View that she and Fischer planned to "make sweet love" on their anniversary.