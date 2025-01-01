Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor officially stripped of last royal titles

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has officially been stripped of his last royal titles.

King Charles has ordered his membership of the Order of the Garter to be cancelled, reports The Sun.

Andrew had earlier agreed to give up his Order of the Garter membership.

The King has also ordered his brother's Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order to be cancelled and annulled.

The official orders read: "The King has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor to be a knight companion of the most noble order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the register of the said order.

"The King has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor to be a knight grand cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the register of the said order."

The official cull comes just weeks after the shamed royal was stripped of his Duke of York and Prince titles, and agreed to move out of the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

The King's latest decision means the disgraced former royal is only clinging on to one remaining title. He is still a vice-admiral in the Royal Navy, despite the government's pledge to strip him of the honour at Charles' request.

Secretary John Healey said the government would "work to remove" his last remaining title of vice-admiral.

The decision and power to remove the honorary vice-admiral title remains with the government and not the King.