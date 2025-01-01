Sienna Miller pregnant with third child

Sienna Miller and her boyfriend, Oli Green, are expecting their second child.

The actor, who turns 44 later this month, debuted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Miller wore a see-through white dress over a small pair of white shorts.

This is the third baby for Miller, who welcomed a daughter with boyfriend Green at the end of 2023, and is also mum to daughter Marlowe, 13, whom she shares with her ex, The Sandman star Tom Sturridge.

The Alfie star has been dating Green since 2022 and has previously opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family after turning 40.

In a 2022 interview with Elle UK, she discussed the topic and revealed that she'd had some of her eggs frozen.

Talking about the external pressure to have kids, she shared, Should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that... is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade - that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022 after being seen on a date in New York City, and confirmed their relationship in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Sienna Miller was previously famous for her high-profile relationship with The Talented Mr Ripley star Jude Law.

They met on the set of Alfie in 2003, were briefly engaged, before he publicly admitted to cheating on her with his children's nanny.