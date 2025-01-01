One Battle After Another wins Best Feature at the Gotham Awards

One Battle After Another has won Best Feature at the 35th annual Gotham Awards in New York City.

The award was the film's only win of the night, after going into the evening with a record six nominations.

One Battle After Another is a black comedy action thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland, the film follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle when he and his daughter are pursued by a corrupt military officer.

British actor Sopé Dìrísù took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Performance for his role in My Father's Shadow, while Outstanding Supporting Performance went to Nigerian British actress Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.

Jafar Panahi won Best Director for It Was Just an Accident - one of three awards bagged by the film.

"I would like to dedicate the honour of this award to independent filmmakers in Iran and around the world," Panahi said through a translator.

"Filmmakers who keep the camera rolling in silence, without support, and at times by risking everything they have, only with their faith in truth and humanity."

On Monday, it emerged that Panahi had been sentenced in absentia by Iranian authorities to one year in prison.

The Gothams marks the official kick-off of Awards season, celebrating independent films and TV.

Attendees and nominees on the red carpet included Jenifer Lawrence, A$AP Rocky, Kristen Stewart, Adam Sandler, Ryan Coogler, Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts, Amanda Seyfried and many more.

The Gotham Awards are one of the earliest Oscar precursor award shows, and often highlight which indie films stand the best chance at the Academy Awards.

Past Best Feature winners include 2105's Spotlight, 2016's Moonlight and 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once, all of which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Here follows a round-up of the highlight winners.

Best Feature: One Battle After Another

Best International Feature: It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary Feature: My Undesirable Friends: Part I - Last Air in Moscow

Best Director: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Breakthrough Director: Akinola Davies Jr, My Father's Shadow

Best Original Screenplay: It Was Just an Accident

Best Adapted Screenplay: Pillion

Outstanding Lead Performance: Sopé Dìrísù, My Father's Shadow

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Breakthrough Performer: Abou Sangaré, Souleymane's Story