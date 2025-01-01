Spaceballs 2 gets major update from Josh Gad

Josh Gad has revealed Spaceballs 2 has finished filming.

The sequel to director Mel Brooks’ 1987 sci-fi parody flick entered production in September, and Gad - who stars in and is the co-writer and producer of the movie - has now announced principal photography on Spaceballs 2 has wrapped.

Taking to Facebook, the 44-year-old actor said: “I cannot believe we are here. It really was Ludicrous speed, but that is an official picture wrap on #Spaceballs2 .

“3 years ago I called Mel Brooks with an idea for a film forty years in the making. I could not believe he said yes. But more importantly, I cannot believe that we actually got to make it.

“This movie has been the greatest creative experience of my entire life. I cannot wait to share it with you all.”

The Frozen star paid tribute to the production team, including director Josh Greenbaum.

Gad continued: “I would like to thank our incredible team led by one of the greatest directors I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing, @josh.greenbaum who alongside our brilliant DP @jeff_cutter , our incredible Production Designer @kohatuworkshop , our masterful costume designer @highlow_queen , our iconic Art director Nigel Churcher, our phenomenal Editor Greg Hayden, our casting director @11817.movie.casting , the Head of Makeup @lynnieob , my costumer @chute_studio and the amazing team from @odd_studio led by @adman855 have created something beyond my wildest dreams.

“The truth is however, this entire crew was one for the ages and every single department and department head transcended our greatest expectations.”

Gad also heaped praise on the “unreal cast who absolutely destroy” in Spaceballs 2, including Brooks, Lewis Pullman, Bill Pullman, Keke Palmer, Daphne Zuniga, George Wyner, and Rick Moranis in what was his first major on-screen role in nearly 30 years.

Gad added: “A special thanks to my co-writers @cubanmissiledh and @benjisamit as well as my producing partners @jebbrody @kevinsalter1 @imagineentertainment and @merimsadam and to my incredible partner @taylouise66 as well as my amazing PA @insertwilliamhere (sic).

“Finally, thank you to our amazing partners at @amazonmgmstudios who trusted us to take the iconic film and follow it up all these years later and finally to the great @officialmelbrooks who gave us the gift of Spaceballs and more importantly who gave me my love for comedy beginning at the age of five.

“See you in Space!”

Spaceballs - which parodied sci-fi franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek and Planet of the Apes - followed Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his loyal sidekick Barf (John Candy) who are hired to rescue Princess Vespa (Zuniga), only to uncover Dark Helmet’s (Moranis) plan to steal an entire planet’s air supply.

The sequel - which was written by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad - will also see Brooks reprise his role as Yogurt.

While plot details about Spaceballs 2 are being kept under wraps, it has been described as “a non-prequel, non-reboot sequel part two, but with reboot elements, franchise expansion film”.

Spaceballs 2 is expected to release in 2027.