Amy Schumer opens up about marriage to Chris Fischer: 'He's the best'

Amy Schumer has spoken out about her marriage to Chris Fischer amid recent split rumours.

Speculation about the couple's relationship status has swirled online after the Trainwreck actress posted a series of photos via Instagram in which she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

However, Amy returned to the platform on Monday to seemingly address the gossip.

"Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," she wrote in a reel, referring to the chef's autism diagnosis. "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."

Elsewhere in the reel, Amy clarified "questions" she has received about her weight loss.

"Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight. I've had plastic surgery over the years and I use monjouro (sic). Sorry to anyone they lets down," the 44-year-old continued in the accompanying text, referencing her use of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

Amy went on to emphasise that she doesn't use Botox or filler and has actually shed 50 pounds (22 kilograms) - not the 30 pounds (14 kilograms) reported by some outlets.

"Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive," she declared. "I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared. Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight... Happy to share if anyone has any questions about how I'm looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process."

Previously, Amy revealed she was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome in February 2024. The disorder is caused by having too much cortisol in the body.

To conclude, the Life & Beth star insisted she is now "pain free" and "can (play) tag" with her son Gene.

Amy and Chris married in 2018 and welcomed their little boy the following year.