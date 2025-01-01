Taylor Swift unveils trailer for The Eras Tour: The Final Show concert film

Taylor Swift has released a dazzling trailer for her The Eras Tour: The Final Show concert film.

On Tuesday, producers at Disney dropped the first official trailer for the full-length movie, which chronicles the last stop in Vancouver, Canada of her The Eras Tour trek in December 2024.

The project differs from 2023's Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film as it includes the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album's release in April 2024.

In the footage, Taylor addresses the crowd and reflects on the significance of the gig.

"We've had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight," she says. "I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date."

The trailer also included a montage of moments from the concert and a preview of an acoustic performance.

Following the news, Taylor posted the trailer on her Instagram page.

"Just 11 days until the final show of The Eras Tour is all yours. The Final Show now featuring THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT on @disneyplus beginning December 12," the 35-year-old exclaimed.

On the same day, the first two episode of a six-part docuseries titled Taylor Swift: The End of an Era will also air on Disney+.

The series will offer fans a look behind-the-scenes of the tour and spotlight artists who joined her for concerts, including the likes of Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.

A retrospective tribute to all of her studio albums, The Eras Tour spanned 149 shows and became the highest-grossing tour of all time.