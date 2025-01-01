Mia Goth reveals she had costume fitting for Blade reboot before it fell through

Mia Goth has revealed that she had costume and wig fittings for the much-delayed Blade reboot before the film fell through.

The Frankenstein actress was cast as Lilith alongside Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter in 2023, four years after it was first announced, but the project was delayed multiple times due to the dual Hollywood strikes and the departure of director Yann Demange.

The film is still expected to come to fruition in the future, with Goth and Ali still attached to their roles, but it is unclear who will direct the project or when it will be released.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, the British actress shared an insight into how far she got in the pre-production process before the movie fell apart.

"The furthest that it got with me is that I went - I auditioned for that too actually - and I flew to Atlanta and we did a chemistry test between Mahershala and I," she revealed. "We did a costume fitting and a wig fitting, and I was very excited in the direction that it was going. It was very cool. And Mahershala had such an interesting take on it. He was great. And then it just unravelled from there, unfortunately."

Speaking about the delays, Goth continued, "I don't know what's going on with that. I think that they want to make it, and it's such an important film for them that they're taking their time with it. I really don't have any information. I don't know why it's taken the time that it has."

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter previously revealed that she made 1920s costumes for Blade. But after the project fell through and Marvel bosses moved away from a period setting, Carter was given permission to use the Prohibition-era costumes in Ryan Coogler's vampire film Sinners.

Addressing the delays, Marvel boss Kevin Feige explained last year that they were taking their time to get it right.

"I mean, for the last two years as we've been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie. Because there were some great Blade movies years ago," he told BlackTree TV.

The Blade reboot, which was first announced in 2019, is currently without a release date.

The original trilogy ran from 1998 to 2004 and starred Wesley Snipes in the titular role.