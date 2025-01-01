Actor Dave Coulier reveals second cancer diagnosis in a year

Dave Coulier has revealed that he is facing a second cancer diagnosis, just months after overcoming non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The actor, best known for his role as Joey Gladstone in the U.S. sitcom Full House, has shared that he has been diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma, a form of head and neck cancer.

Coulier revealed the news during an appearance on Today, explaining that the cancer was detected during a routine check-up and PET scan in October following his previous battle with stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"Totally unrelated to the previous cancer that I had," he said. "So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up and something flared on the PET scan. It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue."

The 66-year-old added, "So I said to the doctors, I said, 'Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?' And they said, 'Totally unrelated.'"

Coulier revealed that his treatment has involved 35 rounds of radiation, which are due to conclude on 31 December.

When co-anchor Craig Melvin asked about his prognosis, the actor confirmed it was "very good".

"So it has a 90+ curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well," he stated. "So I hope you're getting your check-ups."

Coulier noted, "I hope your colonoscopies and breast exams and prostate exams, they will save your life."

The Thirteenth Year star first revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and announced on 1 April that he was cancer-free.