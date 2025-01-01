Julia Roberts hails After the Hunt director Luca Guadagnino

Julia Roberts loved working with Luca Guadagnino on After the Hunt.

The 58-year-old actress relished working with the acclaimed director on the new psychological thriller film, explaining that Luca was "always incredibly helpful" to her throughout the shoot.

Speaking to Extra, Julia explained: "He’s very clear [in] his language with me. I understand.

"You know, a lot of times somebody can say something and you’re just not quite sure what they mean and you’re trying to accomplish that. And somehow I always feel like I understand exactly what he means and it’s always incredibly helpful."

Luca, 54, also loved the experience of making the new movie.

The director - whose previous film credits include Challengers, Bones and All and Queer - actually likened making the movie to dancing.

He said: "Shooting the movie was like dancing, gliding together. Very immediate and very in the moment, which I loved very much."

Julia plays a well-liked professor at Yale University in the new movie, and she admitted to being terrified by her own on-screen character.

Asked if there was anything that scared her about her own character, Julia - who stars in the film alongside the likes of Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny - said: "Everything. Truly. That’s my answer."

Julia is one of the most successful actresses of all time. However, the movie star previously admitted that she had to learn how to overcome criticism early in her film career.

She told People: "I don’t think I entered into my career with much confidence."

Julia recalled people being "really cruel" towards her in her early days in Hollywood.

The award-winning film star shared: "Being insecure, it can be crippling. So if someone embarrassed me, it stopped me.

"I was apoplectic, so learning to navigate that — because this is not an industry to be in if you can’t take criticism or harshness or being embarrassed."

Julia remembers her experience as a young actress as "more bumps than smooth sailing". However, the veteran movie star has managed to retain an optimistic outlook.

Julia - whose has previously starred in movies such as Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, and Runaway Bride - said: "I would think, ‘Okay, there’s a reason why it has to be so hard.’ Now I look at it as some of the lessons that I’m the most grateful for because they proved my endurance to myself.

"I had a lot of things I needed to overcome for myself."