Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares Christmas message of love

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has issued a holiday message of love to the guests attending her Christmas carol service.

In the message released ahead of Friday's event, the Princess wrote that at times when life can "feel fragmented or uncertain", the season "invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope".

She went on to thank and celebrate those who are joining her - Prince William and other members of the royal family - for displaying selflessness in their communities.

The Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas service closes out the year when she announced she was in remission from cancer. A congregation of 1600 guests will join her for the service at Westminster Abbey on 5 December.

"At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways," she shared.

"Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones. A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence.

"These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong."

Prince William will give a reading at Friday's service along with Titanic star Kate Winslet and 12 Years a Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

In the past, the Prince and Princess of Wales have brought along their three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven. Members of Kate's family have also historically attended the event.