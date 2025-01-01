Chris Eubank Jr shares alarming hospital video

Chris Eubank Jr has opened up about the worrying health problems he has previously hinted at.

The boxer posted a video to social media that appears to show him under anesthesia as the medical team prepares for an examination.

"I've been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year," he captioned the video.

Referring to his recent lacklustre defeat to welterweight champ Conor Benn, he said: "It all finally caught up to me last month.

"I will not box again until I'm back to 100% and I don't know when that will be.

"But one thing's for certain... for the fans that have supported me through thick and thin, I will do everything in my power to make sure that one day, the old me makes a big comeback."

Eubank Jr, the son of former boxing champ Chris Eubank, didn't disclose any specific medical condition, or details around his health problems, but he had spoken cryptically about the issues in the build-up to his rematch with Benn.

Eubank Jr was out-boxed by Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their rematch last month.

In June this year, it was reported that he had secured a part in the second series of Guy Ritchie's Netflix drama The Gentlemen.

He is set to star as a pugilist in the show that is a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name.

The second series of the show is also set to feature Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville and Love Island presenter Maya Jama in the cast.