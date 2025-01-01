Sarah Paulson honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sarah Paulson received the 2,829th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the Emmy Award-winning actress with the honour under the category of Television in recognition of her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Addressing the crowd, Sarah recalled how she was inspired to pursue a career in acting after seeing the 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman and being particularly impressed by the scenes Julia Roberts shot on Hollywood Boulevard and Beverly Hills.

"I cannot believe I'm standing here. The Walk of Fame. This is, well, it's outlandish," she began. "I'm not saying I didn't dream of fame. I did. I used to walk around the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan - the public school I graduated from in 1993 - quoting lines from Julia Roberts movies, my locker plastered with pictures of her."

Sarah went on to joke that all it took was a stranger to tell her that she looked a little like Julia "in passing" for her to decide to take up acting.

"It was a short-lived quest, because of course, I hadn't considered that no one thought Julia Roberts' time was up. No one was looking for a poor man's version of her. She just got here herself. I had to come to grips with the painful reality that her career was hers and hers alone," the 50-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in her speech, Sarah gave a shout-out to Ryan Murphy, with whom she has collaborated on numerous FX shows, including nine seasons of American Horror Story, from 2011 to 2021.

"Then, I got lucky, really lucky. I met the man who saw my potential before anyone else on planet Earth, Mr Ryan Murphy," she exclaimed. "The person most responsible for my being here today. The person, who not only believed in me, but the person who gave me something that separates a dreaming actor from a working one: opportunity."

In addition, Sarah credited her family, friends, and longtime partner, Holland Taylor, for their ongoing support.

"Every single one of you, all of you, are how I was able to do it, why I was able to do it, and I will be thankful to you for your love and support until the end of time. It is not lost on me what a privilege it is to be honoured in this permanent, undeniable way. It signals not only to me, but to every dreamer out there that dreams can come true," the All's Fair star added.

Other guests in attendance at the ceremony included Amanda Peet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Niecy Nash, and Melanie Lynskey.