Channing Tatum was naked when he met Peter Dinklage for first time

Channing Tatum was completely naked when he met his Roofman co-star Peter Dinklage for the first time.

The Hollywood actor, 45, plays real life thief Jeffrey Manchester in the new film which shows him hiding out in a Toys R Us store and one scene called for the actor to run through the shop without any clothes on - and Tatum has now revealed he didn't meet Dinklage until they filmed the awkward moment together.

Tatum told The Hollywood Reporter: "Peter Dinklage was so funny and fun in that scene. That was our first scene together, our first real interaction with each other.

"Which is odd. Not the best time to meet somebody when everything’s out there for the world to see. But it ultimately was fun.

"But you just kind of have to just rip the bandaid and just say: 'All right, I don’t know. I don’t care. Let’s just get it. Roll the camera'."

Tatum went on to admit they shot the scene many times and he still doesn't know how director Derek Cianfrance managed to preserve his modesty.

He added: "I wish we only did it twice. We did it a lot. A lot. A lot. But then after the fact, Derek was like: 'Well, what do you want me to do with it? Because you could see stuff' ...

"Ultimately, I don’t really know what he did. I don’t know. He was at one point going to put a black bar over the thing in the movie, and blur stuff out.

"And I’m like: 'Dude, don’t make it weird. You’re going to take people out of the movie. Don’t do that.'

"And he’s like: 'Well, what do you want me to do, just make it go away?' I’m like: 'No, don’t make it go away. I don’t want to look like a Ken doll. There’s nothing there. That’s horrible. I don’t want to look like I have a mound or something. It’s a terrible idea!'

"I was like: 'I don’t know. Don’t even tell me what you do. Just don’t make it look weird. Don’t make it look like I don’t have something, but don’t make it NC 17'."