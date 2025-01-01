Guillermo del Toro to be honoured with BFI Fellowship

Guillermo del Toro will receive the Fellowship honour from the British Film Institute (BFI) in 2026.

The famed Mexican filmmaker, who recently released his movie adaptation of Mary Shelley's Gothic novel Frankenstein, will be awarded the BFI Fellowship at the annual BFI Chair's dinner in London in May 2026.

According to a press release, the award recognises del Toro's extraordinary contribution to film and the distinctive artistry that runs through his work across animation and live action, in both Spanish and English.

"This is the honour of a lifetime and a thrilling moment in a storyteller's life: to join a rarefied pantheon and to be recognised by the BFI," the director said in a statement. "I have been greatly influenced by British film and have enjoyed a long and fruitful collaboration with great talent on both sides of the camera going back decades. I thank everyone at the BFI for this great distinction. I will endeavour myself to work hard to prove myself worthy of their faith in me."

As part of the Fellowship celebrations, Del Toro will take part in a career retrospective talk at London's BFI Southbank, make a special visit to the BFI National Archive, deliver a series of Masterclasses to a group of aspiring filmmakers from the BFI Film Academy and curate a film season at the BFI Southbank at a later date. His 1992 debut, Cronos, will also be re-released in May 2026.

"Guillermo del Toro is an extraordinary filmmaker with a long relationship with the BFI who has consistently championed British talent," added BFI Chair Jay Hunt. "In awarding a BFI Fellowship to Guillermo del Toro, we recognise his remarkable contribution to cinema and the inspiration and magic he has brought to filmmakers and audiences here and around the world."?

The Shape of Water director follows in the footsteps of previous BFI Fellowship recipients including Martin Scorsese, Orson Welles, Tilda Swinton, Barbara Broccoli, Spike Lee, Christopher Nolan, and Tom Cruise.

Frankenstein, which screened during the BFI London Film Festival in October, is now streaming on Netflix.