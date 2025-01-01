Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones deny boycotting CNN after son's viral debate

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have denied that they're boycotting CNN after their son Dylan Douglas' televised political debate.

The married actors have insisted that they are not boycotting the news channel after their 25-year-old took part in a debate against conservative pundit Scott Jennings on NewsNight last month.

"The rumour that Catherine and Michael are boycotting CNN is news to them. They support accurate reporting, which this rumour isn't," a representative for the Wednesday actress told Entertainment Weekly.

A spokesperson for the Wall Street actor added that he has "no problem with going on or watching CNN".

The rumour mill began over the weekend, when gossip columnist Rob Shuter claimed on Substack that the stars were "fuming" at CNN over the debate and "'blacklist the whole network' levels of furious".

Dylan, who hosts the weekly Gen Z political radio show Young American with Dylan Douglas, appeared on NewsNight and had a spirited debate on the U.S. government shutdown with conservative commentator Jennings. Many viewers thought Jennings "schooled" Dylan during the exchange.

Jennings offered to apologise to Zeta-Jones about the debate when he was asked about the CNN boycott rumours on Meghan McCain's podcast Citizen McCain on Monday.

"We had what is relatively a normal kind of exchange. He made his Democratic talking points. I dismantled them. This is not an uncommon thing that happens on CNN. I was as surprised as you are to see that his parents were upset about it," he said of the unsubstantiated rumour.

"I kind of feel bad for him in that his parents are out complaining about it... I think Dylan was probably okay with how everything went, but when your parents jump out there in the public domain and complain on your behalf, it makes you look pretty weak."

Responding to Jennings' comments on the podcast, Dylan told EW that he was "surprised and slightly flattered" to see him still talking about it.

"The fact that almost a month later, he's attacking me on who my parents are, rather than the differences we have politically, is disappointing," he added. "I understand he just released a book, maybe this is part of his promotional effort? Regardless I wish him and his book well."