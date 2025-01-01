Timothée Chalamet introduces adorable new puppy

Timothée Chalamet has a new puppy.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from his upcoming sports drama, Marty Supreme, as well as two selfies.

In addition, Timothée posted two photos showing himself cradling a little dog while sitting on a sofa.

"Puppy," he wrote in the caption, adding the holding back tears face emoji.

The Dune star didn't divulge any further details, such as the pup's name or breed.

However, Timothée did take the opportunity to promote Marty Supreme, highlighting that the Josh Safdie-directed film will hit cinemas on 25 December.

"MARTY SUPREME CHRISTMAS DAY," the 29-year-old added.

In Marty Supreme, Timothée plays aspiring ping pong champion Marty Mauser, with the story loosely based on real-life table tennis player, Marty Reisman.

Speaking to Variety in April, cinematographer Darius Khondji noted that the A Complete Unknown actor trained "for months and months" for the role because "you can do anything, any camera tricks you want, but you need to have a core".

He added, "He wanted to be like a real (professional) ping pong player when he started shooting."

The film also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, and Fran Drescher.