Mariah Carey and Chappell Roan to headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Mariah Carey and Chappell Roan have signed up to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

On Tuesday, producers at ABC and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced the star-studded line-up for the annual New Year's Eve celebration.

In addition to Believe singer Mariah and Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker Chappell, other performers set to perform on the night include 50 Cent, Charlie Puth, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, The All-American Rejects, and Zara Larsson.

Meanwhile, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean will appear at the spectacle, as will EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI - the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters.

Ryan and Rita Ora will co-host the programme from New York City. The Times Square headliner and special guests have not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper is to lead the countdown from Chicago, and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough will ring in the New Year from Las Vegas.

In a statement, producers touted the celebration as the longest in the show's history.

"This year marks the longest telecast in the show's history, including an additional 90 minutes of programming and featuring the soundtrack of the year, with 831 million total monthly Spotify listeners across the lineup and more than 85 songs performed," they commented.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 will begin airing at 8pm EST on 31 December and stream the next day via Hulu.