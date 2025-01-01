Leonardo DiCaprio fears for the 'future of the cinematic experience'

Leonardo DiCaprio thinks the "future of the cinematic experience" is under more threat than ever before.

The 51-year-old actor believes that streaming has transformed the movie industry, and cinemas are now facing a bigger threat than ever.

Speaking to Deadline, DiCaprio explained: "This year seems like one of the most lightning-rod moments in cinema history.

"We’re up against it — the future of the cinematic experience — more than ever, I feel. Getting people to come to the theatres seems like more and more of a challenge.

"That isn’t to say it can’t happen; the Barbie–Oppenheimer summer was an amazing thing, and hats off to those two incredible movies, but it certainly seems more and more like the theatrical experience is becoming more and more minimised for original material and completely new, out-of-the-box storytelling. And that’s possibly going to be subjugated to streamers now. Whereas the theatrical experience may be for the newer technological wonders that people want to experience in the theatre.

"I just hope that’s not the case, and I hope that there’s still room for original material going into the future. But, at the end of the day, man, the tide is changing. It’s going to be a fight, and things are going to have to become so unique for audiences that they garner it worthy to go see it in the theatre."

Meanwhile, DiCaprio recently welcomed the response to One Battle After Another.

The actor stars alongside the likes of Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in the action thriller film, and DiCaprio was wowed by the public's reaction to the project.

Speaking at an in-conversation event at BFI Southbank in London, DiCaprio explained: "The reaction has been incredible from people. Not just from my friends and family, but people coming up to me and interacting with me about what the film meant to them. I don’t know. It’s been a really special moment making this film and seeing people’s feelings about what it meant to them."

Sean Penn plays the part of Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw, a military officer, in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed movie, and DiCaprio confessed to being really impressed by his co-star.

The Hollywood actor explained: "He really brought elements to it that a lot of other actors … wouldn’t have made that choice.

"We talked a lot about who Lockjaw was going to be. And then when Paul decided on Sean, what was so amazing to see it up on film — because I hadn’t seen a lot of it, I was off doing my own stuff — was the fragility that he brought to what would otherwise be an obvious choice [from] maybe some other actors to make him purely menacing."