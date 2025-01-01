One Battle After Another sweeps National Board of Review

The National Board of Review (NBR) has revealed its 2025 winners, with One Battle After Another named best film amid five honours.

Paul Thomas Anderson was named best director for the thriller, with stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro and Chase Infiniti winning best actor, supporting actor and breakthrough performance, respectively.

"Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the shining lights of contemporary cinema," NBR president Annie Schulhof said in a statement with Tuesday's awards announcement.

"He has crafted a bold, funny, and thrilling movie that is somehow one of the most significant films about the world we live in. The NBR is honoured to celebrate this absolutely remarkable film."

The NBR award is just the latest high-profile gong for the film, which won best feature at Monday's Gotham Awards, and was named the best film of 2025 by the New York Film Critics Circle on Tuesday.

Australian star Rose Byrne was named best actress for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, while best supporting actress went to Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value.

This year's NBR winners - selected by a group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, academics and young professionals - were selected from 265 films.

The winners will be celebrated at a gala event hosted by Willie Geist in New York City on 13 January.

A highlight list of the 2025 NBR award winners follows.

Best Film: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Best Actress: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Directorial Debut: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Breakthrough Performance: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature: Arco

Best International Film: It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary: Cover-Up

Top 10 Films (in alphabetical order):

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Rental Family

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wicked: For Good