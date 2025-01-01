Battle over Richard Simmons' millions turns ugly

The legal battle over who will control Richard Simmons' millions has turned ugly in court.

Simmons' brother, Leonard Simmons, has filed a petition to remove the late fitness guru's housekeeper, Teresa Reveles Muro, from her role as co-trustee of Richard's estate, Us Weekly reports.

The Sweatin' to the Oldies star died on July 13, 2024, at the age of 76. His will appointed Leonard and Muro, who lived with Richard for 36 years in his Los Angeles home, as the two people to run his estate.

After his death, Muro claimed Leonard and his team tricked her into signing documents that gave up her right to serve as an estate co-trustee.

Leonard denied the accusations. The two went back and forth for months before a judge ruled Muro would continue on as co-trustee.

In his new filing, Leonard said he cannot work with Muro. He suggested that a neutral third party be appointed as a trustee to "administer the Trust, determine the payment of fees and expenses, and manage the intellectual property that is owned by the Trust".

Leonard said he will resign as co-trustee if Muro does the same. If Muro does not resign, he wants her removed by the court and stripped of any power over Richards' estate.

In his filing, Leonard claimed Muro has used her role as co-trustee to pursue a "vendetta" against him and others "whom she feels have wronged her".

He claimed Muro is upset she was asked to leave Richards' mansion 75 days after his death "so that the home could be sold".

Richard's four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has yet to be sold. It was listed in June for $6.9 million (£5.2 million) and is now offered at $5,889,999 (£4,412,493).

In his motion, Leonard claimed the home has not been sold because "among other things, Teresa refused for months to agree to contracts with vendors to remove the property from the house."

For her part, Muro claimed in court docs that Richard "would roll over in his grave if he knew what his brother Leonard has done since his tragic death".