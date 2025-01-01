Scarlett Johansson in 'final negotiations' for The Batman Part ll

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly eyeing a new role opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman sequel.

After spending almost a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Black Widow, Deadline reports that Johansson is in "final negotiations" to join DC Studios' latest chapter in The Batman series.

Sources told the outlet that the Oscar-nominated star is deep in talks with the studio and director Matt Reeves for one of the new roles in The Batman Part II. Should the deal close, Johansson would join Pattinson, who is set to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming sequel that Reeves is writing and directing.

The film will also star returning actors Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis as Oz Cobb, Jim Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth, respectively.

Johansson will be busy working out her 2026 shooting schedule, as she recently signed on to star in a new Exorcist film.

The Warner Bros-DC Studios Batman movie is set to start production in the spring and will open in cinemas on 1 October 2027.

The Batman, which starred Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, grossed $772 million (£578 million) at the worldwide box office in 2022.

Besides The Exorcist and The Batman Part II, Johansson recently helped relaunch the Jurassic World franchise with Jurassic World: Rebirth. That film, which hit theatres in July, reportedly has a sequel in the works.

Johansson recently made her directorial debut with the drama Eleanor the Great, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Next up, she can be seen in crime drama Paper Tiger, opposite Miles Teller and Adam Driver.