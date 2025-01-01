Kylie Jenner undergoes stem cell therapy to treat chronic back pain

Kylie Jenner has undergone stem cell therapy to treat her chronic back pain.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she recently underwent the procedure to treat the back pain she has suffered since she gave birth to her son Aire in February 2022.

Alongside a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed, Kylie explained that she was inspired to check out stem cell therapy after her older half-sister Kim's experience.

"I've been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost 3 years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help," the 28-year-old began. "Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy."

"I'm honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources. Everyone's body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing," she continued. "Definitely do your research.. talk to your doctor and medical professionals, but I just wanted to share in case this helps anyone."

Kylie also posted a snap of herself with bandages on her lower back and a selfie with her doctor.

The treatment uses stem cells' natural ability to repair or regenerate damaged or diseased cells and tissues in the body. Stem cell therapy is also a common treatment for blood cancer or other blood disorders.

Kim revealed in August that she first flew to Mexico for Muse stem cell treatment - which is currently not approved in the U.S. - two years ago to treat the "debilitating pain" she had experienced after tearing her shoulder lifting weights.

She returned to the clinic in August with her younger sister Khloé to treat chronic back pain.

"The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone," she wrote at the time. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit."