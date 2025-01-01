Kim Kardashian claims ex-husband Kanye West thought she 'faked' 2016 Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has claimed that her ex-husband Kanye West suspected that she faked her 2016 robbery ordeal.

The latest episode of The Kardashians followed the 45-year-old as she returned to Paris earlier this year to testify in the trial against the 10 people accused of holding her at gunpoint and stealing $10 million (£7.5 million) worth of jewellery almost a decade ago.

During a confessional, Kim addressed those who were sceptical about her ordeal, revealing that her then-husband Kanye also had doubts.

"My ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,' and had said that in front of all these people," she said, tearing up. "That was a knife to my heart."

She continued, "Just to think that someone wouldn't believe you - that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life - it just really bothered me. You don't know who I am."

The rapper, who was married to Kim at the time, cut short a concert in New York City to rush to her side when she returned to the U.S. after the robbery. They got divorced in 2022.

In the episode, the Skims founder shared that she was glad to prove the naysayers wrong during the trial in May.

"To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I'm like, see, guys. It was real," she insisted through tears. "I'm happy it's over."

When she returned to her hotel after her six-hour testimony, Kim told her mother Kris Jenner that the robbery "changed my life for the better".

"I wanted to say that (on the stand), and I thought my attorneys were gonna kill me," she told her mum. "They'd lose it if I said that. Said, 'Thank you for doing this to me.'"

Following the trial, the jury found eight people guilty and acquitted two others. The four who took part in the heist were given sentences of up to eight years, mostly suspended, and did not return to prison due to time served.